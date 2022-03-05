Mizoram logs 433 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,038 on Saturday as 433 people tested positive for the infection, 136 less than the previous day, an official said.

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll rose to 662 as one more person succumbed to the infection, he said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 22.19 per cent as 1,951 samples were tested for COVID-19.

The state now has 4,047 active cases, while 1,062 people have recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,12,329.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was at 97.83 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.30 per cent. Mizoram has thus far tested 18.46 lakh samples for COVID-19.

State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte said that more than 8 lakh people have thus far been inoculated, of whom 6.53 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

