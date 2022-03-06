China reports 329 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 5 vs 281 the day earlier

Left Menu

China reported 329 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland on March 5, the national health authority said on Sunday, compared with 281 cases a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of March 5, mainland China had confirmed 110,868 cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-03-2022 06:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 06:44 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 329 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland on March 5, the national health authority said on Sunday, compared with 281 cases a day earlier. Of the new confirmed cases, 175 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, up from 102 the prior day. Eighty-eight of the new local cases were in Qingdao in the eastern Shandong province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 209 cases versus 166 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of March 5, mainland China had confirmed 110,868 cases.

