Left Menu

Poland says over 900,000 crossed from Ukraine

Some who entered Poland have continued to other countries.The head of the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia invaded.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:23 IST
Poland says over 900,000 crossed from Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's border guard agency says that over 922,000 refugees have crossed the border from Ukraine since February 24, when Russia launched its invasion. The agency said on Twitter that a record one-day number of over 129,000 crossed into Poland on Saturday, and almost 40,000 between midnight and 7 am on Sunday.

A nation of some 38 million people, Poland is receiving the largest number of refugees among Ukraine's neighbours. Some who entered Poland have continued to other countries.

The head of the United Nations' refugee agency said Sunday that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia invaded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022