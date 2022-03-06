Left Menu

Himachal CM flags off mobile dental van worth over Rs 34 lakh on National Dentist's Day

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday flagged off a mobile dental van worth Rs 34.53 lakh on the occasion of National Dentist's Day.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 06-03-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 19:24 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday flagged off a mobile dental van worth Rs 34.53 lakh on the occasion of National Dentist's Day. As per the press statement issued by the state government, the Chief Minister said that this dental van would go a long way in organizing dental treatment camps in schools and far-flung areas of the state where facilities of dental treatment were not available.

The van would also help in providing treatment to specially-abled people who cannot visit the hospital for treatment," he said. Thakur said that this van has been equipped with a fully automatic chair with all accessories such as a scaler, light cure, compressor suction etc., X-ray facility, generator, water storage tank, public address system, air conditioning system etc.

The treatments such as extraction, filling, scaling, x-ray, diagnosis and treatment planning, pain management, awareness and patient motivation were possible in the mobile dental van, the press statment added. (ANI)

