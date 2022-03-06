Left Menu

Kerala reports 1,408 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

Kerala on Sunday reported 1,408 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-03-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 20:45 IST
Kerala reports 1,408 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala on Sunday reported 1,408 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Two people lost their lives to the infection during the last 24 hours and 27 deaths were added as per new guidelines of the Central government. With this, the death toll from the infection in the state has gone up to 66,180.

According to the Kerala health bulletin, the state presently has 14,153 active cases including 189 people undergoing treatment for the infection at various hospitals. As per the state health bulletin, 3,033 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

The state tested 25,325 samples in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022