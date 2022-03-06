Bengal logs 90 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

West Bengal recorded two deaths from COVID-19 infection on Sunday after reporting zero fatality for four days, a state Health department bulletin said.

The new fatalities due to the infection raised the death toll to 21,180. Both the deaths were reported in Kolkata. West Bengal recorded 90 fresh cases of the infection on Sunday as against 102 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate went down slightly to 0.42 per cent from 0.44 per cent the previous day, while the number of daily tests at 21,210 during the day was lower from 23,276 on Saturday, it said.

North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of fresh infections with 8 new cases followed by 14 in Kolkata, according to the data.

With 138 people discharged on Sunday, the recovery rate stood at 98.87 per cent, it said.

The number of active cases on Sunday was 1,653, the bulletin said.

A total of 19,93,029 patients have been discharged so far, it said, adding that the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in the state was 20,15,862.

As many as 2,43,52,392 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, the bulletin said. PTI AMR MM MM

