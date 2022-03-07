Some countries and regions in Asia continued to battle COVID-19 outbreaks fuelled by the Omicron variant, with Mainland China reporting its highest number of daily new local symptomatic cases in about two years. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Belgium will remove almost all its coronavirus restrictions from Monday. * U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would facilitate a $1.8 million supply of baricitinib, used to treat COVID-19 complications, to an aid organization in Ukraine, as several other firms pledged medical support for refugees.

* COVID-19 cases in Sweden are falling sharply, less than a month after nearly all pandemic-related restrictions were lifted in the country. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Joe Biden's administration unveiled a $32.5 billion emergency plan to help Ukraine respond to Russia's military invasion and provide more money to fight the pandemic, sparking a new partisan battle in Congress. * The United States is waiving a requirement for negative COVID-19 tests from Americans leaving Belarus or Russia to travel home.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Mainland China reported its highest number of daily new local symptomatic cases in about two years, as the country eyes coping with outbreaks in a "science-based, targeted" manner to maintain the normal order of life.

* The Chinese port city of Qingdao reported 88 new cases for March 5, all of them of the Omicron variant. * Indonesia is considering a quarantine waiver for foreign visitors to its holiday island of Bali from this week, officials said, while neighbor Malaysia announced the removal of curbs on travelers from Thailand and Cambodia.

* Hong Kong's chief secretary said residents should not worry about a looming mass testing scheme, with details to be announced and authorities ensuring a steady food supply. * South Korean poll officials scrambled to revamp voting plans for Wednesday's election after early voting was marred by long waits outside polls stations for COVID-19 sufferers, while other voters received ballots already marked.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * South Africa may destroy about 100,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, due to slow uptake by citizens and doses expiring.

* The World Health Organization said that it does not expect an immediate impact on vaccine supply to Africa due to the fighting in Ukraine and that Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines were a minimal component of imports to the continent. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Almost a third of people report at least one ongoing symptom between six and 12 months after their coronavirus infection, a survey of 152,000 people in Denmark has found. * Ocugen Inc said U.S. regulators have declined to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech, for use in individuals aged two to 18 years.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Oil prices soared and shares sank in frantic trading as the risk of a U.S. and European ban on Russian products and delays in Iranian talks triggered what was shaping up as a major stagflationary shock for world markets.

