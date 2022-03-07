Some 5 mln people could flee Ukraine, EU's Borrell says
As many as five million Ukrainians are expected to flee the country if Russia's bombing of Ukraine continues, the EU's top diplomat said on Monday. "We must prepare to receive around five million people ...
- Country:
- Belgium
As many as five million Ukrainians are expected to flee the country if Russia's bombing of Ukraine continues, the EU's top diplomat said on Monday.
"We must prepare to receive around five million people ... We must mobilise all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people," Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU development ministers in Montpellier, France. "We will need more schools, more reception centres, more of everything," he said.
Borrell also pledged more scrutiny of EU aid spending in countries that have supported Russia diplomatically or abstained from criticising Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Montpellier
- Borrell
- Ukraine
- Russia
- France
- Ukrainians
ALSO READ
NATO Chief warns of Russia planning a 'Full-Scale Attack' on Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
A Russian invasion of Ukraine is very imminent - UK minister
West would cut Russian companies' access to dollars if Ukraine is invaded, UK's Johnson says
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar