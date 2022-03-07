Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar chairs inauguration of 2021 MBBS Batch of AIIMS, Kalyani

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar virtually chaired the inauguration ceremony of the 2021 MBBS Batch of AIIMS, Kalyani, here today.

Congratulating the students and the administration, the Union Minister of State expressed her happiness at the start of the third academic session of 2021 of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalyani, which is starting with a batch of 125 MBBS students.

Reiterating the history of AIIMS, the Union Minister of State said that it is the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister to establish AIIMS in every state. As a result of which, a total of 22 AIIMS approvals have been received so far. In addition to the establishment of AIIMS, priority has been given to the development of modern treatment facilities and an increase in the number of skilled doctors, so that affordable treatment can be provided to the poor, she added.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi believes that the future belongs to societies that invest in healthcare. An example of this pious objective is the Kalyani AIIMS, which is being built at a cost of Rs 1,754 crore, which will be a 960-bed hospital spread over 179.82 acres. All India Institute of Medical Sciences has three pillars - Medical education in various subjects, Research in biomedical science and providing medical service of the highest level. There is no doubt that AIIMS Kalyani will prove to be a milestone in the field of health in West Bengal and it will emerge as an institute of excellence soon", she further added.

She congratulated all the students who have secured good scores in NEET Exam 2021 and have taken admission in MBBS course of AIIMS Kalyani. Along with this, she also congratulated the parents of these future doctors of India, who have instilled the spirit of human service in their children. And, requested the people to work together and ensure that AIIMS, Kalyani works to its full potential. The Union Minister of State said that it is our collective responsibility that AIIMS Kalyani provides affordable medical services to the people of Bengal, so that, the vision of providing affordable medical facilities to the last mile is realised at the earliest.

Dr Chitra Sarkar, former Dean of Research at AIIMS, Delhi and President of AIIMS Kalyani, Dr Ramji Singh, Executive Director, AIIMS Kalyani and other senior professors, officers, students and family members of all the students were present in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)