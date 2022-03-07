Queen meets Canadian PM in first in-person meeting since catching COVID
She continued light duties ever since announcing she had coronavirus on Feb. 20. Trudeau is in Britain to hold talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Photographs of the meeting showed Trudeau holding the queen's hand in his while also chatting and laughing. The British monarch, 95, has been returning to more normal duties after previously suffering mild cold-like symptoms from COVID-19 and cancelling several engagements. She continued light duties ever since announcing she had coronavirus on Feb. 20.
Trudeau is in Britain to hold talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
