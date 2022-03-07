Germany to receive patients from Ukraine -health minister
Updated: 07-03-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:03 IST
Germany is preparing to receive seriously injured civilians and soldiers from Ukraine and patients who have to be transferred from Ukrainian hospitals that have been bombed, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Monday.
"Germany has a very strong healthcare system. We showed that during the crisis. We must now use this strength again," Lauterbach said in a news conference.
