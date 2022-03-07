Left Menu

Queen meets Canadian PM in first in-person meeting since catching COVID

The palace announced on Feb. 20 that the queen, 95, had tested positive for COVID-19, sharpening concerns about the health of the world's longest-reigning monarch two weeks after she marked 70 years on the British throne. They said at the time she was suffering from mild cold-like symptoms and cancelled several engagements.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Photographs of the meeting showed Trudeau holding the queen's hand in his, while also chatting and laughing. The palace announced on Feb. 20 that the queen, 95, had tested positive for COVID-19, sharpening concerns about the health of the world's longest-reigning monarch two weeks after she marked 70 years on the British throne.

They said at the time she was suffering from mild cold-like symptoms and cancelled several engagements. She did continue to carry out light duties. Royal watchers noted that the flowers behind her in official photographs were blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, which they said was a deliberate tribute as very little around the queen happens by accident.

Trudeau is in Britain to hold talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

