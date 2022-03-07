Left Menu

Pandemic on the wane: Mumbai sees just 38 COVID-19 cases, no death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:01 IST
Pandemic on the wane: Mumbai sees just 38 COVID-19 cases, no death
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Monday recorded 38 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,56,956, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,692, a civic official said.

The dip comes a day after just 46 cases were recorded, the first time the daily addition to the tally in the metropolis had gone below 50 since April, 2020.

So far, 10,36,897 people, or 98 per cent of the caseload, have been discharged post recovery, including 72 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active tally of 484, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that 8,193 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, which took the number of tests to 1,63,03,924.

It also revealed that the city did not have any sealed building or containment zone at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022