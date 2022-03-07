Left Menu

U.S. says it may become harder to transport arms to Ukraine in the coming days

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday it may become harder to transport arms to Ukraine in the coming days. He knows what his military needs," she said at a briefing in Madrid, as part of a week-long trip to visit Turkey, Spain and North Africa. "That may become harder in the coming days and we'll have to find other ways to handle it," she added without providing further details.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 21:15 IST
Russia calls the campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a "special military operation". It denies attacking civilian areas and says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

