Some countries and regions in Asia continued to battle COVID-19 outbreaks fuelled by the Omicron variant, with mainland China reporting its highest number of daily new local symptomatic cases in about two years. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Oxygen reserves for COVID-19 patients and others in Ukraine were running "desperately low", a United Nations report said on Monday. * Britain's Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for coronavirus last month.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden's administration unveiled on Thursday a $32.5 billion emergency plan to help Ukraine respond to Russia's military invasion and provide more money to fight the pandemic, sparking a new partisan battle in Congress.

* The United States is waiving a requirement for negative COVID-19 tests from Americans leaving Belarus or Russia to travel home, the State Department said on Thursday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Bali on Monday welcomed its first foreign tourists under relaxed coronavirus rules that no longer require arrivals to quarantine, part of a broader easing of curbs in Indonesia after infections declined. * Mainland China reported its highest number of daily new local symptomatic cases in about two years, as the country eyes coping with outbreaks in a "science-based, targeted" manner to maintain the normal order of life.

* Hong Kong reported 31,008 new COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths on Sunday as the city's chief secretary said residents should not worry about a looming mass testing scheme. * South Korean poll officials scrambled to revamp voting plans for Wednesday's election after early voting was marred by long waits outside polls stations for COVID-19 sufferers, while other voters received ballots already marked.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Moderna Inc said it would set up a manufacturing facility in Kenya, its first in Africa, to produce messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, including COVID-19 shots.

* South Africa may destroy about 100,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, due to slow uptake by citizens and doses expiring. * The WHO said on Thursday that it does not expect an immediate impact on vaccine supply to Africa due to the fighting in Ukraine and that Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines were a minimal component of imports to the continent.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Scientists have pinpointed 16 new genetic variants in people who developed severe COVID-19 in a large study published on Monday that could help researchers develop treatments for very sick patients.

* Almost a third of people report at least one ongoing symptom between six and 12 months after their coronavirus infection, a survey of 152,000 people in Denmark has found. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The Bank of Japan may downgrade its economic assessment at next week's policy meeting as a spike in Omicron infections dealt a bigger-than-expected blow to consumption, said four sources familiar with its thinking. (Compiled by Valentine Baldassari, Olivier Sorgho and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)