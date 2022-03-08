U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2022 01:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 01:14 IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday urged Americans to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand over COVID-19 cases.
The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the three destinations. In total, the CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to more than 130 countries and territories.
