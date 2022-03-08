Some countries and regions in Asia continued to battle COVID-19 outbreaks, fuelled by the Omicron variant, with a senior Chinese official saying Hong Kong needs to focus on reducing infections, severe illnesses, and death. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Bali welcomed its first foreign tourists under relaxed coronavirus rules that no longer require arrivals to quarantine, part of a broader easing of curbs in Indonesia after infections declined. * Hong Kong needs to stick to its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy, focused on reducing infections, severe illnesses, and death, a senior Chinese health official said, as the city braced for details of an expected mass testing plan this month.

* South Korean poll officials scrambled to revamp voting plans for Wednesday's election after early voting was marred by long waits outside polls stations for COVID-19 sufferers, while other voters received ballots already marked. EUROPE

* Oxygen reserves for COVID-19 patients and others in Ukraine were running "desperately low", a United Nations report said on Monday. AMERICAS

* Florida's top health official said on Monday the state would recommend against the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children, breaking with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. * The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged Americans to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Thailand over COVID-19 cases.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Moderna Inc said it would set up a manufacturing facility in Kenya, its first in Africa, to produce messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, including COVID-19 shots.

* South Africa may destroy about 100,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, due to slow uptake by citizens and doses expiring. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Scientists have pinpointed 16 new genetic variants in people who developed severe COVID-19 in a large study published on Monday that could help researchers develop treatments for very sick patients. * Moderna Inc said it plans to develop and begin testing vaccines targeting 15 of the world's most worrisome pathogens by 2025 and will permanently wave its COVID-19 vaccine patents for shots intended for certain low- and middle-income countries.

* COVID-19 can cause the brain to shrink, reduce grey matter in the regions that control emotion and memory, and damage areas that control the sense of smell, an Oxford University study has found. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Oil prices gyrated and Asian shares fell as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth. * The Bank of Japan may downgrade its economic assessment at next week's policy meeting as a spike in Omicron infections dealt a bigger-than-expected blow to consumption, said four sources familiar with its thinking.

