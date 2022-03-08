With Timely Diagnosis and Treatment, Heart Failure in Children and Adolescents is Reversible

The heart is one of the most important organs in our body primarily due to its function. Pumping liters of blood throughout our body via blood vessels, the heart should function relentlessly and incessantly. When anything causes it to slow down or malfunction, that is when heart failure occurs. A lifelong, non-communicable disease, heart failure has a mortality rate of 20%. With a high youthful population, Indian heart failure patients average about 10 years younger than the global count.

It is extremely important to spread awareness about heart failure in our country. The Times of India, in partnership with Novartis, has led an initiative Beat Heart Failure, with the sole aim of making the old and young population of India aware of the silent killer that is heart failure. A series of discussions were held across the country, with multiple doctors providing their expert opinions on how to deal with heart failure. Medically, heart failure is different from a heart attack. It is a gradual weakening of heart muscles that leads to the heart working at a bare minimum capacity. The heart essentially expands and contracts to pump blood through various blood vessels throughout the body. When anything, like a blocked artery, co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, other heart diseases, etc., affects the contraction and expansion of the heart, heart failure occurs. With the right diagnosis and treatment, heart failure can be successfully managed, if not fully reversed. While heart failure in adults is generally caused by alcohol consumption, smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, coronary heart diseases, or damaged heart valves, children and adolescents suffer from heart failure due to congenital heart defects. About two to three percent of children suffer from heart failure. A percentage of infants are born with structural heart defects. This causes the oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood to mix up with each other in their heart. This can also happen due to defective blood vessels in other organs, abnormal heart valves, or even low blood. All these defects can cause over-circulation failure, which can lead to heart failure in children and adolescents. While it may sound bleak, the good news is that heart failure in children and adolescents is fully reversible, if caught and treated in time. Parents must know and keep an eye on signs and symptoms so that they can take the doctor's advice when needed. Common symptoms of heart failure in children include stunted growth or not achieving normal growth milestones in line with age, easily fatigued as compared to other children from the age group, as well as swelling up of the lower limbs. One of the most common symptoms is when the child stops feeding. This is the sign of a decompensated heart. Older children may show up with symptoms like breathlessness, cough, and frequent urination in the night, weight gain, palpitations, swollen liver, or abdomen, and/or loss of appetite. The best news about heart failure in children and adolescents is that after diagnosis, when the congenital heart defects are repaired, the heart becomes normal, reversing heart failure completely. Once repairs are done, even the medicines can be eventually stopped, and the child will be able to return to normal life successfully. Apart from congenital heart defects, sometimes heart failure in children can also be caused by viral myocarditis. This happens when the heart muscle suffers damage due to viral infections, causing it to reduce pumping. In such cases, the infection can be managed with medication and treatment, it is nearly impossible to bring the damaged heart back to normal. Such children are usually advised to restrict sports, strenuous activities, and even schooling, depending on the severity of the disease. One of the issues with heart failure in children is managing lifestyle modifications. Adolescents can be told to restrict fluid intake, modify the diet to regulate calories, etc. However, smaller children cannot be easily managed and so the dosage of medicines is increased in such cases. With congenital heart defects, depending on the kind of defect, surgeries may be suggested to repair the defect or even replace damaged valves. Doctors may suggest inserting a pacemaker or an LVAD in the child's body to regulate the heart. Despite being a serious condition, there is a lot of room for hope and optimism when it comes to heart failure in children and adolescents. If parents keep an eye on the symptoms, understand them, and get the right treatment for the child in time, heart failure in children is completely reversible. The children can live a long, healthy, and normal life. Remember, heart failure isn't about stopping. It's about starting life in a new way. To learn more on how to manage heart failure, visit https://www.toibeatheartfailure.com/patientguide.php Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is not to promote any medical procedures or medication and/or recommend a certain doctor. For any specific health issues, please consult your registered medical practitioner. The visitor should exercise caution and rational thinking when reading and implementing the above content. The above content does not claim to cure, prevent, or diagnose any diseases or health conditions.

