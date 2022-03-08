Russia, Ukraine agree to safe corridor

Safe corridors intended to let civilians escape the Russian onslaught in Ukraine could open Tuesday, officials from both sides said, though previous efforts to establish evacuation routes crumbled amid renewed attacks and it was not clear how large the operation would be if it happened.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Tuesday that both sides agreed to a cease-fire from 9 am-9 pm Ukraine time (0700-1900 GMT) for the evacuation of civilians from the eastern city of Sumy.

The first convoy with evacuated civilians in buses or private cars is to leave at 10 am (0800 GMT), on a single route toward the Ukrainian city of Poltava. She said Russia's Defense Ministry agreed to this in a letter to the International Red Cross.

Those being evacuated from Sumy include foreign students from India and China, she said. The corridor will also be used to bring humanitarian aid into Sumy, she said.

She reiterated that Russian proposals to evacuate civilians to Russia and Belarus were unacceptable. She didn't elaborate on the possibility of evacuating Ukrainians toward western Ukraine.

___ Copenhagen: The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council said that refugees fleeing in Ukraine was "the fastest-growing displacement crisis I have witnessed in my 35 years as a humanitarian worker." Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the humanitarian group, said that "every second the war forces a person to flee across Ukraine's borders, and countless are displaced within the country." The Oslo-based agency, which has been in Ukraine since 2014, said it was launching an aid plan to support 800,000 people inside Ukraine and neighboring countries.

NRC's humanitarian response plan calls for $82 million and appealed to donors "to dig deep into their pockets to find new funding" and added do "not take resources from other crises." Egeland said that human suffering is "at unprecedented levels across the world — from Afghanistan to Central Sahel — and Ukraine is the latest in a long list of crises with record humanitarian needs." ___ Copenhagen: The head of the World Health Organisation's Europe office says it has confirmed 16 attacks that have affected the provision of health care in Ukraine in the fighting since Russia's invasion in the country began nearly two weeks ago.

Dr. Hans Kluge also told reporters Tuesday that Ukrainian health authorities have "remarkably" maintained COVID-19 surveillance and response since the invasion began on Feb. 24, though they reported 731 deaths related to the pandemic over the last week.

Kluge warned that "sadly, this number will increase as oxygen shortages continue" — with older people disproportionately affected. Treatment with oxygen is an important part of the response for people whose respiratory systems have been harmed by coronavirus infection.

The WHO Europe chief also said broken supply lines are harming the ability to treat conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and diabetes. Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer for WHO Europe, said the attacks on health care in Ukraine have led to at least 9 deaths and 16 injuries.

___ London: Britain's defense secretary said Tuesday that there are reports Ukrainian special forces destroyed over 20 Russian helicopters on the ground overnight as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to face logistical problems and fierce resistance.

Russia's advance toward the capital, Kyiv, continues to face pressure from Ukrainian forces around the nearby towns of Hostomel, Bucha, Vorzel, and Irpin, the UK Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update released late Monday. In addition, a lengthy Russian column remains stuck on the road north of Kyiv.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Russian forces are becoming more and more desperate in the face of such military and supply holdups, leading to "indiscriminate shelling" of civilians.

"We've also recognized that probably the biggest single casualties, so far in the war, are Russian military soldiers who have been let down by appalling leaders, appalling leadership, and appalling plans. And now you see them, literally, at large scales dying." ___ Washington: The World Bank says it has approved more than $700 in emergency support for Ukraine. Dubbed FREE Ukraine, it includes nearly $500 million in loans and guarantees and $134 million in grants, with Japan promising another $100 million in financing. The aid is meant to help the Ukrainian government pay wages of hospital workers, pensions, and other social programs. Bundling the aid into a package is intended to streamline and speed the provision of the funding, the World Bank said in a statement. "The World Bank Group stands with the people of Ukraine and the region," World Bank President David Malpass said. "This is the first of many steps we are taking to help address the far-reaching human and economic impacts of this crisis." The World Bank also said it is preparing a $3 billion package of support for Ukraine and the region to help it cope with the flood of displaced people fleeing the fighting.

