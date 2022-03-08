Left Menu

Over 60 Ukrainian hospitals out of action after Russian attacks - health minister

Over 60 Ukrainian hospitals out of action after Russian attacks - health minister

Sixty-one hospitals in Ukraine are not operational because of attacks by Russian forces, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Tuesday.

"Terrorists from the aggressor country have put 61 hospitals out of action," he said on television, adding that the authorities were unable to deliver critical medical supplies to front-line communities because of a lack of "humanitarian corridors." Russia denies attacking civilian targets.

