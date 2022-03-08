Over 60 Ukrainian hospitals out of action after Russian attacks - health minister
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:21 IST
Sixty-one hospitals in Ukraine are not operational because of attacks by Russian forces, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Tuesday.
"Terrorists from the aggressor country have put 61 hospitals out of action," he said on television, adding that the authorities were unable to deliver critical medical supplies to front-line communities because of a lack of "humanitarian corridors." Russia denies attacking civilian targets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Health
- Viktor Lyashko
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US claims Russia has ordered final preparations for invasion
Russian-backed Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by Kyiv forces -RIA
US preparing sanctions that would target Russian banks: Reports
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia on Feb 23-24: Reports
Biden accepts 'in principle' meeting with Putin if Russia does not invade Ukraine: White House