Bengal logs 68 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and only one death, a state Health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll went up to 21,281 while the tally rose to 20,15,980.

At least 105 people recovered from the disease during the day, pushing the total COVID-19 recoveries to 19,93,250, it said.

On Monday the state had reported 50 new COVID-19 cases.

West Bengal currently has 1,549 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.87 per cent.

Since Monday, 21,456 samples have been tested in Bengal taking the total number of such tests to be at 24,387,982, it added.

