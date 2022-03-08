Left Menu

Italy reports 60,191 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 184 deaths

Italy reported 60,191 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 22,083 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 184 from 130.

Italy reported 60,191 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 22,083 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 184 from 130. Italy has registered 156,201 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.11 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,776 on Tuesday, down from 8,989 a day earlier. There were 50 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 35 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 592 from a previous 610.

Some 531,194 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 188,274, the health ministry said.

