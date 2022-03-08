Left Menu

France's new COVID-19 infections start creeping up again

The number of new daily infections has now shown a week-oneweek rise for the fourth consecutive day, reversing a declining trend that started end January. The daily COVID-19 death toll increased by 167, to 139,618, versus a rise of 176 on Monday.

French health authorities reported 93,050 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest daily total since Feb 22, and an increase of 16.6% versus a week ago. The number of new daily infections has now shown a week-oneweek rise for the fourth consecutive day, reversing a declining trend that started end January.

The daily COVID-19 death toll increased by 167, to 139,618, versus a rise of 176 on Monday. The number of people hospitalised with the disease fell by 309, to 21,899, a low point since early January.

