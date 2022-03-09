Attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, ambulances have increased rapidly in recent days and the country is running short of vital medical supplies, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. The European Union's public health agency said countries neighbouring Ukraine, which are hosting refugees, should prioritise vaccinating against COVID-19 and polio and also against measles.

EUROPE * French health authorities reported 93,050 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest daily total since Feb 22, and an increase of 16.6% versus a week ago.

* Italy reported 60,191 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 22,083 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 184 from 130. AMERICAS

* The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to be 11.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of March 5, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. * Florida's top health official said on Monday the state would recommend against the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children, breaking with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

* The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand over COVID-19 cases. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong reported more than 43,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a day after the launch of an online self reporting platform which lets residents register their own rapid antigen tests results. * Malaysia will reopen its borders fully from April 1 and allow entry without quarantine for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday.

* A top Chinese health official rallied embattled Hong Kong on Tuesday to stick with a "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy and warned that the city's "lifeline" health system was at risk and the situation had to be turned around as soon as possible. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare on Tuesday concluded an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to package, sell and distribute the American group's COVID-19 vaccines under its own brand in Africa. * Moderna Inc said it would set up a manufacturing facility in Kenya, its first in Africa, to produce messenger RNA vaccines, including COVID-19 shots.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Sherlock Biosciences said on Tuesday it had raised $80 million in new funding to help bolster sales of its CRISPR-based COVID-19 test and develop new diagnostics based on the breakthrough gene editing technology.

* Moderna Inc said it plans to develop and begin testing vaccines targeting 15 of the world's most worrisome pathogens by 2025 and will permanently wave its COVID-19 vaccine patents for shots intended for certain low- and middle-income countries. ECONOMIC IMPACT

