Brazil registers 68,893 new cases of coronavirus, 488 deaths -health ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 09-03-2022 02:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 02:38 IST
Representative image
Brazil has had 68,893 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 488 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 29,138,362 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 652,829, according to ministry data.

