S.Korea reports record high 342,446 new daily COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 09-03-2022 06:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 06:07 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea reported a new record daily high 342,446 COVID-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday, amid a surge of Omicron infections.
The country also reported an additional 158 deaths from the virus, KDCA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- Omicron
- KDCA
- Disease Control and Prevention Agency
- Korea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-South Korea's Moon Jae-In To Preside Over NSC Meeting To Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Yonhap
South Korea: SK Bioscience to develop COVID-flu combo vaccine
South Korea: Kia's EV6 All Electric 'Robo Dog' Super Bowl ad draws attention
S.Korea says Omicron COVID variant 75% less likely to kill than Delta strain
Extra support for Māori and Pacific communities facing impact of Omicron