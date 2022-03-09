South Korea and Hong Kong continued to battle a surge in COVID-19 infections, with Hong Kong leaders announcing measures on Wednesday that are focused to deal with elderly residents suffering from the disease. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* South Korea reported a new record daily high of 342,446 COVID-19 cases. * Compulsory mass testing for coronavirus would be useful but needs to be done at a suitable time, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said, following anxiety among the 7.4 million residents of the financial hub bracing for a citywide lockdown.

* Malaysia will reopen its borders fully from April 1 and allow entry without quarantine for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday. EUROPE

* French health authorities reported 93,050 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest daily total since Feb 22. AMERICAS

* The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to be 11.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of March 5, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. * Florida's top health official said on Monday the state would recommend against the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children, breaking with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

* Indian Wells organizers said world number two Novak Djokovic had been placed in the tournament's draw but it was unclear if the Serbian would be permitted to enter the United States. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare concluded an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to package, sell and distribute the American group's COVID-19 vaccines under its own brand in Africa. * Moderna Inc said it would set up a manufacturing facility in Kenya, it's first in Africa, to produce messenger RNA vaccines, including COVID-19 shots.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Moderna Inc said it plans to develop and begin testing vaccines targeting 15 of the world's most worrisome pathogens by 2025 and will permanently wave its COVID-19 vaccine patents for shots intended for certain low- and middle-income countries.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Crude oil prices jumped again, while Asian stocks struggled for footing as investors assessed the impact of the worsening conflict in Ukraine and a new U.S. ban on Russian oil.

