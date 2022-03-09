Left Menu

Hong Kong reports 58,767 new COVID cases on Wednesday

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-03-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 14:22 IST
Hong Kong reports 58,767 new COVID cases on Wednesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong health authorities reported on Wednesday 25,991 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed with nucleic acid tests and an additional 32,776 were confirmed via rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Some of the cases confirmed with RATs were older than 24 hours.

Also Read: More patients, fewer nurses: Hong Kong's medical frontline struggles with COVID surge

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022