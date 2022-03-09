Hong Kong reports 58,767 new COVID cases on Wednesday

Hong Kong health authorities reported on Wednesday 25,991 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed with nucleic acid tests and an additional 32,776 were confirmed via rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Some of the cases confirmed with RATs were older than 24 hours.

