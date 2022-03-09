Left Menu

Austria says it is putting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on ice

Austria is suspending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, its ministers for health and constitutional affairs said on Wednesday, six days before fines for breaches were due to start being handed out. suspend the vaccine mandate in accordance with the principle of proportionality," constitutional affairs minister Karoline Edtstadler told a news conference. "Why?

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:08 IST
Austria says it is putting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on ice
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria is suspending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, its ministers for health and constitutional affairs said on Wednesday, six days before fines for breaches were due to start being handed out. The measure has been in effect since Feb. 5, but enforcement was only due to begin on March 15.

The decision to introduce it was announced in November, before the wider emergence of the highly contagious but less severe Omicron variant in Austria. The strain on intensive-care units has since eased. Politically, the vaccine mandate - the most sweeping measure of its kind in the European Union, applying to all adults - has become a liability for the conservative-led government and the favorite target of the far-right and anti-vaccination Freedom Party, the third-biggest in parliament.

It has done little to raise one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe, and skepticism around it has grown since restrictions barring the unvaccinated from places such as bars and restaurants have been scrapped in most of the country. "We will ... suspend the vaccine mandate in accordance with the principle of proportionality," constitutional affairs minister Karoline Edtstadler told a news conference.

"Why? Because there are many convincing arguments at the moment that this infringement of fundamental rights is not justified," she added. She said the government was following the recommendation of a panel of experts that must regularly review the public health and constitutional law aspects of the mandate and which presented its first report to the government on Tuesday.

She and Health Minister Johannes Rauch said the mandate could yet be reintroduced if a new variant made it necessary. "Today is not the last chapter we are writing on the subject of the vaccine mandate," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022