Left Menu

Researchers offer advice on prescribing cannabis medicines to patients with epilepsy

There's considerable interest in using cannabis-based medications to help treat drug-resistant epilepsy, but clinicians have little guidance on how or when to prescribe these products.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:33 IST
Researchers offer advice on prescribing cannabis medicines to patients with epilepsy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

There's considerable interest in using cannabis-based medications to help treat drug-resistant epilepsy, but clinicians have little guidance on how or when to prescribe these products. A working group comprised of pediatric and adult epilepsy specialists, clinical pharmacists, pharmacologists, and cannabis researchers from across Australia recently developed an interim "consensus advise" for prescribers and published it in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

The document provides an overview of the different cannabis medicines currently available for treating epilepsy in children and adults, with information on dose, drug interactions, toxicity, and type and frequency of symptom and seizure relief. The consensus advice will be updated as new evidence emerges and will provide the structure for a more definitive guideline in the future.

"In the absence of a registration dossier, scientific experiments and case reports are helpful to provide some guidance to optimized dosing," said senior author Jennifer H. Martin, MBChB, MA, PhD, FRACP, a researcher at the University of Newcastle and the Director of the Australian Centre for Cannabis Clinical and Research Excellence. "However as in this guidance, observational data obtained from clinical practice--which often includes information not included in scientific experiments or even early clinical trial data, such as treating patients with other comorbidities, taking multiple medications, and patient diversity--can be very helpful to clinical practice," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022