Over 68,000 complaints received in Maha about hospitals overcharging, denying treatment to COVID-19 patients: Minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:47 IST
Rajesh Tope (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Over 68,000 complaints were received from COVID-19 patients across Maharashtra about hospitals overcharging and denying treatment to them, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar and others, Tope said amount to the tune of Rs 35.72 crore was deducted from bills or refunded to patients and their families.

As many as 68,651 complaints were received from COVID-19 patients about exorbitant bills and denial of treatment by hospitals and the government has resolved 58,631 such cases, the minister said. The remaining cases were being processed, he added.

Similarly, under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Scheme, 2,674 complaints were received regarding COVID-19 treatment, of which 1,773 cases were resolved and refunds to the tune of Rs 3.94 crore were made, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

