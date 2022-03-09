Left Menu

Twin lions fleeing Ukraine war arrive at Belgian refuge

A Belgian animal shelter has taken in two young lions evacuated from Ukraine, who it says Russian troops had threatened to shoot when they encountered them outside Kyiv. Twin males Tsar and Jamil, born in January 2021, were due to be transferred to Belgium in May after the Ukrainian authorities seized them from private owners who had mistreated them.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:50 IST
Twin lions fleeing Ukraine war arrive at Belgian refuge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Belgian animal shelter has taken in two young lions evacuated from Ukraine, who it says Russian troops had threatened to shoot when they encountered them outside Kyiv.

Twin males Tsar and Jamil, born in January 2021, were due to be transferred to Belgium in May after the Ukrainian authorities seized them from private owners who had mistreated them. However, Russia's invasion of Ukraine meant the transfer had to happen immediately, with shelling of Kyiv, where they were held, causing them stress and injury as they jumped against their cages.

Frederik Thoelen, a biologist who has worked at the Belgian shelter since 2007, recounted the lions' tough five-day journey from Kyiv on Feb. 26 to Poland's Poznan zoo, beginning with an encounter with Russian military outside the Ukrainian capital. "The Russian army, they pointed their guns at the carers. They threatened to kill the animals. The carers said 'no those are our animals. If you touch the animals you first have to touch us'," Thoelen told Reuters on Wednesday.

"So they risked literally their lives to save the animals. Eventually the Russian army let them through. Then they had a long, long way to the Polish border. They had to drive through different small routes to avoid the traffic jams," he continued. Russia denies it has targeted civilians.

The lions arrived at the Natuurhulpcentrum shelter, one of few able to provide immediate care to wild animals, late on Tuesday. The shelter will hold them in quarantine for three months and nurse them back to health before starting to look for permanent homes, such as sanctuaries in Africa. The shelter said the lion twins were abnormally small when rescued, lacking essential elements such as calcium and malnourished after being fed expired meat, while X-rays revealed bone fractures. (Writing by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022