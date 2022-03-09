Left Menu

DCGI grants emergency use authorisation to SII's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for children aged above 12 years

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for adults and for children above the age of 12 years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:17 IST
DCGI grants emergency use authorisation to SII's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for children aged above 12 years
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for adults and for children above the age of 12 years.

"Novavax in global trials has demonstrated more than 90 per cent efficacy. Serum Institute of India's brand Covovax has completed bridging studies in India and has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation by DCGI for adults and for children above the age of 12. Younger age groups will follow shortly," tweeted SII CEO Adar Poonawala. Recently, the Subject expert committee has recommended the emergency use authorisation to Covovax for the age group of 12 to 17.

Earlier, the DCGI approved Covovax for restricted use in an emergency situation for adults last year on December 28. After emergency use authorisation from DCGI Covovax will become the fourth vaccine that can be administered for the age group of 12-17 years old.

This vaccine has not been still included in the Country's vaccination programme. Covovax also granted emergency use listing by WHO. It is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax and is approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022