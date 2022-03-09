Delhi govt directs Burari hospital to start non-Covid services
The Delhi government has given its nod for starting non-Covid services at the at state-run Burari hospital amid a decline in coronavirus positivity rate.The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
Delhi on Tuesday recorded 177 new Covid cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. ''In view of the decrease in positivity rate of Covid cases in Delhi and sufficient Covid bed availability, the competent authority has approved to start non-Covid services at Burari Hospital with immediate effect,'' read the official order.
The Burari Hospital was inaugurated in July 2020 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The national capital's case count stands at 18,62,047, while the death toll mounted to 26,139.
