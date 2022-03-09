Left Menu

Delhi govt directs Burari hospital to start non-Covid services

The Delhi government has given its nod for starting non-Covid services at the at state-run Burari hospital amid a decline in coronavirus positivity rate.The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:22 IST
Delhi govt directs Burari hospital to start non-Covid services
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has given its nod for starting non-Covid services at the at state-run Burari hospital amid a decline in coronavirus positivity rate.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 177 new Covid cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. ''In view of the decrease in positivity rate of Covid cases in Delhi and sufficient Covid bed availability, the competent authority has approved to start non-Covid services at Burari Hospital with immediate effect,'' read the official order.

The Burari Hospital was inaugurated in July 2020 by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The national capital's case count stands at 18,62,047, while the death toll mounted to 26,139.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022