Left Menu

Zydus receives final approval from USFDA to market drug used to relieve chest pain

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Nitroglycerin Sublingual tablets used to relieve chest pain in people who have certain heart conditions, said the pharmaceutical company on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:34 IST
Zydus receives final approval from USFDA to market drug used to relieve chest pain
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Nitroglycerin Sublingual tablets used to relieve chest pain in people who have certain heart conditions, said the pharmaceutical company on Wednesday.

As per the statement issued by the company, the tablets are in the strengths of 0.3 mg, 0.4mg and 0.6mg (US RLD: Nitrostat Sublingual Tablets). "Nitroglycerin Sublingual tablets are used to relieve chest pain (angina) in people who have a certain heart condition (coronary artery disease)," said the company.

The company further said that the tablets may also be used before physical activities to help prevent chest pain. Nitroglycerin belongs to a class of drugs known as nitrates. It stated that the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 329 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in the financial year 2003-04, added the company statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022