WHO cites attacks on health workers in Ukraine

The World Health Organisation says it has documented 18 attacks on health facilities, workers and ambulances since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the U.N. health agency has delivered 81 metric tons of supplies to Ukraine and is now establishing a pipeline to send further equipment. To date, Tedros said WHO had sent enough surgical supplies to treat 150 trauma patients and other supplies for a range of health conditions to treat 45,000 people.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief, acknowledged that sending medical supplies to Ukraine was unlikely to make a big difference.

"This is putting bandages on mortal wounds right now," he said.

WHO chief Tedros said some of the main health challenges officials were facing in Ukraine were hypothermia and frostbite, respiratory disease, heart disease, cancer and mental health issues. He added that WHO staffers have been sent to countries neighbouring Ukraine to provide mental health support to fleeing refugees, mostly women and children.

