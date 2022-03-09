Italy reports 48,483 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 156 deaths

Italy reported 48,483 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 60,191 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 156 from 184. Italy has registered 156,357 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.16 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,575 on Wednesday, down from 8,776 a day earlier. There were 43 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 50 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 563 from a previous 592.

Some 433,961 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 531,194, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)