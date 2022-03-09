COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new cases in Mizoram

Single-day recoveries surpassed fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram on Wednesday, as 779 more patients were discharged and 483 new infections reported, a health department official said. The total tally rose to 2,19,156, while the death toll remained unchanged at 665. The north-eastern state now has 3,239 active cases, and 2,15,252 people have so far recovered from the disease. The overall recovery rate now stands at 98.21 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent, he said. The single-day positivity rate dipped to 16.18 per cent from 18.72 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The northeastern state has so far tested 18.57 lakh samples for COVID-19 and of them, 2,986 samples were tested on Tuesday.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, more than 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday out of which over 6.55 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)