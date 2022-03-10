Left Menu

Brazil registers 54,906 new cases of coronavirus, 669 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-03-2022 01:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 01:37 IST
Representative image
Brazil had 54,906 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 669 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 29,193,268 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 653,498, according to ministry data.

