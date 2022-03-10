Bipartisan opposition in the Democratic-led U.S. Congress on Wednesday led top lawmakers to strike a plan for $15.6 billion in COVID-19 relief sought by the White House from a $1.5 trillion bill to fund the federal government and aid Ukraine. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The man who became the face of Sweden's no-lockdown pandemic policy, Anders Tegnell, is stepping down as chief epidemiologist to take up a role at the World Health Organization, the Swedish Health Agency said on Wednesday. * Austria is suspending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, its ministers for health and constitutional affairs said on Wednesday, six days before fines for breaches were due to start being imposed.

* Italy reported 48,483 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 60,191 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 156 from 184. * The Czech Republic will drop most mask requirements, except for on public transport or in health or social care facilities, from March 14, as it winds down COVID-19 restrictions.

AMERICAS * The Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday COVID-19 cases fell by 26% across the Americas last week while deaths from the virus dropped by nearly 19%, but cautioned that some effective measures to curb infections should be maintained.

* Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said on Wednesday it would end masking requirements for most indoor spaces later this month, and scrap virtually all COVID-19-related public health measures by end-April. * Brazil had 54,906 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 669 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong is rushing to build facilities for COVID-19 patients, with Reuters drone footage showing construction work in full swing after a temporary bridge linking the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen to the Asian financial hub opened at the weekend.

* Hong Kong announced plans to devote more medical resources to elderly people on Wednesday as COVID-19 infections swept through care homes and deaths climbed rapidly among the mainly unvaccinated seniors. * Malaysia will reopen its borders fully from April 1 and allow entry without quarantine for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare will start supplying its branded COVID-19 vaccine to African nations by June, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Moderna Inc said it would set up a manufacturing facility in Kenya, its first in Africa, to produce messenger RNA vaccines, including COVID-19 shots. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer said on Wednesday it has begun a mid-to-late-stage study of its antiviral COVID-19 pill for non-hospitalized children aged 6-17 years who are at high risk of developing severe illness. * Moderna Inc said it plans to develop and begin testing vaccines targeting 15 of the world's most worrisome pathogens by 2025 and will permanently wave its COVID-19 vaccine patents for shots intended for certain low- and middle-income countries.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stock markets rallied in Europe and North America on Wednesday after three straight days of selling, and oil prices retreated from the peaks scaled over the last week as investors digested the news of Russian oil import bans.

(Compiled by Shailesh Kuber, Valentine Baldassari, Olivier Sorgho and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Mark Heinrich and Anil D'Silva)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)