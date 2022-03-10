Mexico reports 244 more deaths from COVID-19; toll rises to 320,410
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 05:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 05:43 IST
Mexico reported 244 more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 320,410, according to health ministry data.
The country also reported 8,165 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,583,773.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Mexico
Advertisement