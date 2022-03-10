Left Menu

China reports 528 new coronavirus cases on March 9 vs 337 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 528 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 9, the country's national health authority said on Thursday, compared with 337 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 586 compared with 339 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-03-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 06:56 IST
Mainland China reported 528 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 9, the country's national health authority said on Thursday, compared with 337 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 402 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 233 a day earlier.

The Commission said 165 of the local cases were in Jilin province. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 586 compared with 339 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of March 9, mainland China had confirmed 112,385 cases.

