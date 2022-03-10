Health News Roundup: Purdue Pharma judge overrules DOJ to approve $6 billion opioid settlement; Hong Kong leader plans to reopen city after controlling latest COVID outbreak and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Purdue Pharma judge overrules DOJ to approve $6 billion opioid settlement

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy on Wednesday approved a $6 billion opioid settlement funded by its Sackler family owners, overruling objections from the Department of Justice and 20 states that opposed the deal. Under the settlement, the Sacklers would pay between $5.5 billion and $6 billion to a trust that will be used to pay the claims of states, victims of addiction, hospitals, and others who have argued that the Purdue painkiller OxyContin played a central role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Hong Kong leader plans to reopen city after controlling latest COVID outbreak

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday it was not the time to lift a ban on flights from nine countries including the United States and Britain, with plans to reopen the city only after the government controls a deepening coronavirus outbreak. The global financial hub has some of the most draconian restrictions in place to combat a surge in coronavirus cases that has seen the city suffer the most deaths globally per million people in the week to March 7, according to the Our World in Data publication.

Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. "Deltacron" with genes of Delta and Omicron found

Strict abortion limits advance in Idaho, Kentucky

Anti-abortion measures moving through Idaho and Kentucky's legislatures would severely restrict or essentially end access to abortion in those states, abortion rights advocates said on Wednesday. In Idaho, a bill that would ban abortion after six weeks - before many women know they are pregnant - and allow relatives of the fetus to sue providers who perform abortions after that gestation period passed the Senate last week and will likely pass the House in coming days.

U.S. man with transplanted genetically modified pig heart dies

A 57-year-old man with terminal heart disease who made history as the first person to receive a genetically modified pig's heart died on Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), the hospital said. David Bennett received the transplant on Jan 7.

COVID cases, deaths falling in Americas, but too soon to lower guard -PAHO

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Wednesday said COVID-19 cases fell by 26% across the Americas last week while deaths from the virus dropped by nearly 19%, but cautioned that some effective measures to curb infections should be maintained. The region recorded 1.1 million new infections during the period with 18,000 COVID-related deaths.

German cabinet approves scrapping of Nazi-era abortion law

Germany's cabinet on Wednesday approved legislation that will do away with a Nazi-era law forbidding doctors from providing information about abortions. Doctors in Germany are allowed to say they offer termination of pregnancies but are not allowed to provide any further information on such procedures.

China's daily local symptomatic COVID cases nearly double to 402

Mainland China reported 402 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections with confirmed symptoms for March. 9, official data showed on Thursday, nearly doubling from the daily count a day earlier. Of the new local symptomatic infections, 165 were in the northeastern province of Jilin, the National Health Commission said in a statement. That marks the highest daily count for the province since China contained its first national outbreak in early 2020.

Hong Kong races to build isolation facilities as COVID cases surge

Hong Kong is rushing to build facilities for COVID-19 patients, with Reuters drone footage showing construction work in full swing after a temporary bridge linking the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen to the Asian financial hub opened at the weekend. As a surge in COVID-19 cases overwhelms Hong Kong's healthcare facilities, authorities have deployed mainland medical and construction workers, as well as building materials, to speed up efforts to contain an outbreak of the virus.

Pfizer begins COVID pill study in high-risk children aged 6-17

Pfizer said on Wednesday it has begun a mid-to-late-stage study of its antiviral COVID-19 pill for non-hospitalized children aged 6-17 years who are at high risk of developing severe illness. Pfizer's Paxlovid pill is authorized for emergency use in the United States for kids 12 years or older and high-risk adults. But there are no oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19 authorized in the United States for younger children.

