COVID-19: Ladakh reports 5 fresh infections; active cases down to 88

PTI | Ladakh | Updated: 10-03-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh reported five fresh COVID-19 cases -- all from Leh-- taking the overall caseload in the union territory to 28,144, officials said on Thursday.

The number of active cases has gone down to 88, they said.

The union territory has recorded 228 COVID-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil -- they said, adding that no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Fifteen patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 27,828, they said. A total of 652 sample reports in Ladakh were tested negative, they said.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh is 88, 86 in Leh and two in Kargil.

