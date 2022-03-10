Mainland China's locally confirmed cases nearly doubled in a day and Hong Kong has plan to reopen the city only after its outbreak of COVID-19 is controlled - all at a time when other countries and companies look to ease curbs and vaccine mandates. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Mainland China reported 402 locally transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for March 9, nearly doubling from the daily count a day earlier. * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said it was not the time to lift a ban on flights from nine countries including the United States and Britain, with plans to reopen the city only after the government controls a deepening coronavirus outbreak.

* Hong Kong is rushing to build facilities for COVID-19 patients, with Reuters drone footage showing construction work in full swing after a temporary bridge linking the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen to the Asian financial hub opened at the weekend. EUROPE

* The man who became the face of Sweden's no-lockdown pandemic policy, Anders Tegnell, is stepping down as chief epidemiologist to take up a role at the World Health Organization, the Swedish Health Agency said on Wednesday. * Austria is suspending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, its ministers for health and constitutional affairs said on Wednesday, six days before fines for breaches were due to start being imposed.

* COVID-19 cases were rising among the over-55s in England, a study found, with increased social contact, waning of booster protection and a more contagious subvariant of Omicron possibly driving an increase in hospitalizations. * The Czech Republic will drop most mask requirements, except for on public transport or in health or social care facilities, from March 14, as it winds down COVID-19 restrictions.

AMERICAS * The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a standalone coronavirus relief bill, a House aide said on Wednesday, after Congress dropped a provision including additional funds to combat the pandemic from its government spending bill.

* Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said on Wednesday it would end masking requirements for most indoor spaces later this month, and scrap virtually all COVID-19-related public health measures by end-April. * United Airlines Holdings Inc will allow workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 for religious or medical reasons to return at the end of this month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

* Tennis world number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the tournament announced on Wednesday, in the latest setback for the player due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare will start supplying its branded COVID-19 vaccine to African nations by June, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday. * Moderna Inc said it would set up a manufacturing facility in Kenya, its first in Africa, to produce messenger RNA vaccines, including COVID-19 shots.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer said on Wednesday it has begun a mid-to-late-stage study of its antiviral COVID-19 pill for non-hospitalized children aged 6-17 years who are at high risk of developing severe illness.

* New research adds to evidence that trained dogs could help screen crowds to identify people infected with the coronavirus. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares surged, tracking Wall Street's gains as planned diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine buoyed sentiment, although analysts warned the rally could be susceptible to a sharp reversal as risks remain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)