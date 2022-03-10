Ongoing reforms needed to revolutionize healthcare in country: Kenyan Health CS

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says ongoing reforms within the health sector are part of the national government's agenda to revolutionize healthcare in the country.

Speaking while on a tour of four hospitals under construction within Nairobi County, the health CS said President Uhuru Kenyatta remains keen to improve health infrastructure in densely populated areas as part of a broad government plan to reduce the burden of other state-owned facilities.

According to the CS, completion of the hospitals that include Githurai 44, Sinai, lucky summer and Gikomba will decongest, Mama Lucy, Pumwani, Mbagathi and Kenyatta National Hospital with the latter set for conversion into a referral facility with no room for walk in cases.

The CS said it was not possible to begin works at the Kenyatta National Hospital aimed at converting it into a referral hospital until construction works for all the hospitals in Nairobi is completed.

Kagwe said the move is meant to ensure that those seeking medical services do not suffer when KNH is eventually closed for walk in cases.

He said the government is working closely with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to ensure that all the facilities are completed on time in line with the president's program of providing quality services to all Kenyans regardless of their social status.

The CS was accompanied by officials from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services led by Director General Major General Mohammed Badi.

General Badi said NMS plans to complete construction of all the hospitals promised by the President, including the level six Mathare Nyayo hospital, by the end of April.

