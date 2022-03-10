Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates conference on Diet and Nutrition in Unani Medicine

The Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the International Conference on "Diet and Nutrition in Unani Medicine for Good health & well-being" in Srinagar today. On this occasion, the Minister announced that the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine will be developed as a Centre of Excellence. The MoS for Ayush and WCD Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai also attended the conference.

Speaking at the occasion, Shri Sonowal said that the importance of balance and nutritious diet is key to a healthy life and prevention as well as treatment of disease. Unani physicians recommend treatment by suitable modifications in diet before treatment with drugs. He said that in this regard, the Ministry wants to upgrade the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine into an Ayush Center of Excellence in Ilaj bi'l-Tadbir (Regimental Therapy). The Minister informed the World Health Organization and Ministry of Ayush has published Benchmarks for the Training of Unani Medicine and this document will address the aspects like training requirements for good-quality Unani medicine services.

The inaugural session witnessed release of conference souvenir and eight books published by the CCRUM, release of two Unani e-books developed by National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage functioning under CCRAS at Hyderabad, distribution of YCB certificates to felicitate yoga instructors, exchange of Yoga MoU and live yoga performance, release of CCRUM Apps and presentation of NABH Accreditation Certificate to RRIUM Srinagar. With the launch of mobile apps on Single Unani Drugs, Unani treatment guidelines and know your temperament application, the Union Minister was appreciated all stakeholders as it was first of its kind initiative of CCRUM, Ministry of Ayush in the field of Unani Medicine.

In his address, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai said that Unani Medicine provides detail guidelines for healthy food habits to maintain health and prevent diseases. He lauded the role of Ayush system in immunity enhancement through drugs and medicinal foods and fighting against COVID-19. He also appreciated the contributions of CCRUM in research and development in Unani Medicine.

The titles of the CCRUM books released are 'Orientation Guidelines for Community Health Officers (Under Unani Stream)', 'Antiarthritic Plants in Unani Medicine', 'Hepatoprotective Plants in Unani Medicine', 'Glimpses of Activities and Achievements of Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine', 'Advanced Analytical Methods for Quality Control of Unani Drugs - Araqiyat (Distillates)', 'Riyad al-Adwiya (Urdu translation)' 'Adwiya Kabidiyya: Qadeem-o-Jadeed Tahqiqat ki Raushni mein', 'National Formulary of Unani Medicine, Vol. IV, 2nd Edition'.

Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Shri Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, J&K, Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairman, National Commission for India System of Medicine, Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Prof. Asim Ali Khan, Director General, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) and Dr. M. A. Qasmi, Adviser (Unani), Ministry of Ayush also graced the conference organized by the CCRUM, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India as part of Unani Day 2022 celebrations on March 10-11, 2022 in hybrid mode.

