COVID-19: Mumbai sees 64 new cases, zero death

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 64 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 10,57,134, a civic official said.As the metropolis did not report any COVID-19 death during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 16,692.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 64 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 10,57,134, a civic official said.

As the metropolis did not report any COVID-19 death during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 16,692. This is for the fourth day in a row that the city did not witness any pandemic-related death, he said.

So far, 10,37,154 people or 98 per cent of the total caseload, have been discharged post-recovery, including 80 on Thursday. Mumbai's active case count is 405 now.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that 13,780 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative test figure to 1,63,43,940.

The city does not have any sealed building or containment zone at present, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

