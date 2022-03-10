U.S. Senate aims for passage of gov't funding bill on Thursday-Schumer
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday pushed for quick passage of legislation providing emergency aid to Ukraine and new domestic funding that would avoid government agency shutdowns at the end of this week.
"Once this bill arrives at the Senate (from the House of Representatives), Republicans must work with Democrats to pass a bill as soon as possible, hopefully tonight," Schumer said in a Senate speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 15-West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine
Taiwan says must raise alertness over Ukraine crisis
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks regroup as investors hold their breath on Ukraine