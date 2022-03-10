Europe saw a fall in alcohol consumption in the first year of the pandemic, but that decline could reverse in coming years as the economic fallout of COVID-19 takes its toll, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain outlined the terms of reference of its planned inquiry into the pandemic, looking into the preparedness of the country as well as the public health and economic response to the coronavirus. * Germany reported a record number of infections as the country prepares to lift most remaining curbs.

* COVID-19 cases were rising among the over-55s in England, a study found, with increased social contact, waning of booster protection and a more contagious subvariant of Omicron possibly driving an increase in hospitalisations. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Mainland China reported 402 locally transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for March 9, nearly doubling from the daily count a day earlier. * An uncompromising response to a spike in local cases in the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai is testing the resolve of residents.

* Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said it was not the time to lift a ban on flights from nine countries, with plans to reopen the city only after the government controls a deepening coronavirus outbreak. AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travellers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs through April 18, an administration official said. It is also leaning toward ending a COVID-era order that has blocked more than a million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter. * Canadian province Ontario said on Wednesday it would end masking requirements for most indoor spaces later this month, and scrap virtually all COVID-related public health measures by end-April.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Africa's top public health agency has agreed a memorandum of understanding with Pfizer to bring supplies of the pharmaceutical firm's Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pills to the continent, its director said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare will start supplying its branded vaccine to African nations by June, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global share markets slid as inflation in the U.S hit almost 8%, likely cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank sped up its exit from its massive stimulus programme.

* Volkswagen's chief executive officer has warned that a prolonged war in Ukraine risks being "very much worse" for the European regions economy than the pandemic, the Financial Times reported. * A short-term freeze on energy imports from Russia is likely to cause a collapse in German gross domestic product similar to that prompted by the pandemic, according to a study distributed by a German economy ministry source.

